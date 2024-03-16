Gujarat Government Unveils Procurement Policy 2024 Boosting Startups & Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gujarat, Mar 16 (KNN)

In a significant move aimed at bolstering local entrepreneurship and empowering women-led enterprises, the Gujarat state government has introduced the Gujarat Procurement Policy 2024.

The policy, announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscores a strategic shift towards prioritising startups, MSMEs, and women-led businesses in procurement processes conducted by various state departments and agencies, reported TOI.



Replacing the erstwhile procurement policy of 2016, this progressive initiative aligns closely with the overarching goals of the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns spearheaded by the Union government.

Under the newly unveiled policy, the state government has pledged to accord preferential treatment to Gujarat-based MSMEs and startups.



A notable highlight includes the exemption of startups from cumbersome eligibility criteria such as minimum experience and turnover requirements when participating in tender bids.

Furthermore, eligible bidders hailing from Gujarat will enjoy waived tender fees and earnest money deposits (EMDs) when vying for contracts to supply goods and services to government departments.



This strategic move aims to reduce financial barriers and level the playing field for local businesses, fostering a conducive environment for growth and innovation.

In adherence to transparency and fair competition principles, the procurement policy mandates that for contracts exceeding Rs 200 crore, a global tender inquiry must be initiated.



This provision not only ensures adherence to international standards but also opens avenues for broader participation and access to opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)