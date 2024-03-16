BIS Issues New QCO For Wood-Based Board Manufacturers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 16 (KNN) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released a new Quality Control Order (QCO) for the manufacturing of wood-based boards, aimed at ensuring compliance with standardisation and quality norms in the industry.

According to the QCO, the use of standard marks will become mandatory for all manufacturers of wood-based boards, including Block Boards, Veneered Particle Boards, Prelaminated particle boards and others.

The order will come into effect in a phased manner, allowing smaller enterprises more time to transition and comply with the new requirements.



For small enterprises, the QCO will be applicable from February 11, 2025, while micro enterprises will have until August 11, 2025, to adhere to the mandatory standard marking.

The recent notification issued by the government has granted the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) significant authority over the export of wood-based boards.



According to the order, the Bureau shall serve as the sole certifying and enforcing authority for exports in this sector.

The notification makes it clear that non-compliance with the Quality Control Order will attract strict penalties. Any person found violating the provisions outlined in the order shall be punishable under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.



This Act allows for financial penalties as well as imprisonment in case of serious contraventions.

