NHPC Wins Bid To Develop 200 MW Solar Power Project In Gujarat

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 16 (KNN)

NHPC Limited, India's leading hydropower company and a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has emerged victorious in the bid to construct a 200 MW Solar Power Project.



The project is slated to be established within the 1,125 MW RE Park of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd. (GSECL) at Khavda, situated in the Kachchh district of Gujarat.

The anticipated output of the project is impressive, with an estimated generation of approximately 473 million units of electricity in its inaugural year of operation.



Over a span of 25 years, the cumulative energy production is projected to reach a substantial 10,850 million units.



NHPC is set to spearhead the development of the project, operating under a build-own-and-operate model, with an estimated investment outlay of Rs 847 crores.

The highly competitive e-reverse auction for the project, facilitated by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on March 2, 2024, culminated in NHPC securing the bid.

The Letter of Intent, confirming NHPC's successful bid, was officially issued on Thursday.

Noteworthy is the favourable tariff rate of Rs. 2.66 per unit, at which the project was secured, indicative of its economic viability.



The project is slated for completion within a swift timeframe of 18 months.

NHPC's triumph in securing this significant project underscores its commitment to advancing India's renewable energy landscape while contributing to the nation's sustainable energy goals.

(KNN Bureau)