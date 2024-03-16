100 Years,123 Feet Dosa: MTR Celebrates 100 Years With A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title For The Longest Dosa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Celebrating it's 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments. MTR's signature Red Rice batter was used to prepare this monumental dosa at its Bommasandra Factory. The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising of both seasoned experts and budding culinary talent, under the guidance of MTR's Cuisine Centre of Excellence. This record-breaking endeavour epitomizes the brand's mastery of culinary craftsmanship and demonstrates its expertise in South Indian food.





Sunay Bhasin, CEO, MTR receiving certificate for World's Longest Dosa from Rishi Nath, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records





The dosa holds a cherished place in the hearts and palates of people across India, serving as the perfect centrepiece for this historic occasion. As Mr. Sunay Bhasin, CEO of MTR , said,“This is a moment of immense pride for us. We were attempting for a 100 feet dosa, however, we have outdone ourselves and have created a 123 feet dosa. This monumental dosa is a celebration of our heritage and the love we have been receiving for generations. Dosa has been a part of MTR's legacy from the very beginning and it continues to be one of the most loved products of MTR even today. From being a humble South Indian dish, it is now recognized and loved worldwide. The longest dosa world record is a celebration of our bond with our consumers and their favourite dish.”





Mr. Chandra Mouli , MD, Lorman Kitchen Equipment Pvt. Ltd. added,“World's Longest Dosa is being cooked on a specially built induction stove, the biggest ever from Lorman. Induction cooking equipment are highly efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly, creating a safer ecosystem for chefs, we are proud to be partnering with MTR on this remarkable event.”





This creation also serves as a symbol of community spirit, bringing together food enthusiasts. This culinary marvel was shared not only with MTR's dedicated employees but also with children from local schools and members of the surrounding communities. With this, MTR broke the previous world record title of longest dosa of 16.68 m (54 ft. 8.69 in).





About MTR

With a 100-year-old history of serving authentic Indian Food to Indians, MTR stands tall as an Indian heritage brand. The journey to being India's premier, processed food brand has been marked by a constant focus on innovation and the adoption of new technology. However, every MTR product always embodies the tradition of unmatched taste and quality. Culinary secrets that have been protected and handed down over the generations are transformed into authentic recipes that are trusted and used by thousands of mothers. The MTR of today is your friend in the kitchen and promises to help you serve the authentic taste of India to your family.





A popular household name, MTR is synonymous with delicious Indian food in an easy-to-use packaged format. With a diverse portfolio including many iconic products like Sambar Powder, Puliogare, Rava Idli, Gulab Jamun Mix, Badam drink mix which are household names today, MTR unifies India tastefully - making the homemaker the 'hero'.





MTR Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla () . For more information please visit . Shop MTR products on . Visit @MTRFoodsIN on YouTube for recipes and more.





About Orkla India

Orkla India is a collection of leading local Indian food brands. It owns iconic heritage brands – MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern. The company's portfolio serves all meal occasions with diverse offerings from Spices and Masalas, Ready to Eat, Sweets, Breakfast mixes, 3-minute range, and many more. It comprises 3 business units – MTR, Eastern, and International Business. MTR and Eastern hold superior market positions in Karnataka, Kerala, AP & Telangana. The International Business reaches out to the migrant Indian population across 42 countries. Orkla India has its corporate office in Bangalore, Karnataka. It has more than 3000 employees and 11 factories.





Orkla India is one of the 12 portfolio companies of Orkla ASA, an industrial investment company based in Oslo, Norway. Orkla ASA is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.