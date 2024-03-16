Distribution Of Dates Provided By Ksrelief Begins In Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has launched the distribution of dates provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), an official said on Saturday.

Mawlavi Matiulhaq Khaleq, the acting head of the ARCS, told a gathering organised for the distribution of dates that the KSRelief provided 100 tonnes of dates to the ARCS to be distributed amongst needy people and pledged more assistance in the future.

He said the KSRelief last year also assisted 47,000 vulnerable families through the ARCS.

According to Mawlavi Khales Qatar and Turkiye assistance also arrived in Afghanistan.

ARCS Spokesperson Erfanullah Sharafzoy said this assistance worth 15 million afs and would be distributed to 12,500 families in different provinces of Afghanistan.

nh





