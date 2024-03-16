Afghan, Pakistan Fms Agree To Strengthen Bilateral, Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has held a telephonic talk with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar and congratulated him on assuming the charge of the ministry, according to a statement on Saturday.

“Congratulating Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar on being appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, FM Muttaqi expressed hope that his appointment will play a positive and constructive role in strengthening the relations of the two neighboring countries,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reads.

FM Muttaqi said that the region was seeking to increase its positive engagement day by day and expecting a constructive bit of Pakistan in the implementation of major infrastructural projects of the region invited his Pakistani counterpart to visit Afghanistan.

Extending gratitude to FM Muttaqi and reaffirming his determination, Ishaq Dar said that he would strive to strengthen and develop relations during his tenure.

The two sides emphasised facilitating passengers, patients and goods movements at the Durand crossing, and addressing the existing problems.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on his Twitter handle wrote:“Delighted to receive congratulatory phone call from Afghanistan's Interim FM Amir Khan Muttaqi. Agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations. Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan.”

