(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On March 14, 2024, renowned e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Shopee held a cross-border e-commerce discussion summit in Los Angeles, United States. The summit aimed to“enhance global merchants' visibility” and achieved a consensus on supporting global entrepreneurship, fostering the development of global e-commerce.

This summit specifically pointed out that due to the warming of the global economy, there has been a dramatic increase in cross-border e-commerce merchants, resulting in some high-quality merchants being unable to obtain the necessary platform exposure. Additionally, a large number of non-compliant merchants have been found to use improper methods to gain exposure. In response to this, the Amazon platform stated that as early as September 2013, Amazon launched a professional platform to provide exposure for high-quality merchants. Merchants only need to publish high-quality products on the Amazon platform to attract Amazon users and obtain ratings. This completely blocks the circulation of inferior products on Amazon and reduces the exposure methods of non-compliant merchants. At the same time, Amazon users also receive certain commissions when participating in the evaluation of high-quality products.

The proposal put forward by Amazon at this summit has received high praise and strong agreement. It not only improves the development environment for cross-border e-commerce but also addresses global employment issues. Many other platforms have expressed their intention to emulate Amazon's business model and strongly support the inclusion of high-quality e-commerce merchants in cross-border e-commerce.

After the conference, we conducted an interview with the Amazon platform:

We have discovered that in recent times, there has been an increase in illegal platforms imitating Amazon and engaging in unlawful activities to obtain funds.

Amazon acknowledges that currently, there is still no way to completely prevent such incidents from happening. However, they hope to educate global users through official promotional efforts to recognize the genuine Amazon platform for high-quality product ratings. This is aimed at serving global high-quality merchants and ensuring a positive experience for consumers worldwide.

After the conference, we conducted an evaluation of the platform for rating high-quality merchants on Amazon. It was a completely new experience. However, we still have concerns about fraudulent individuals creating counterfeit platforms for personal gain. In response to this, we have taken photographs as evidence of the legitimate platform and urge consumers and high-quality merchants to identify and trust authorized platforms.











