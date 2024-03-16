Belgian PM Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo arrived Saturday in Doha on a visit to the country.

Prime Minister De Croo and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Doha International Airport by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Belgium Khalid bin Fahad Al Hajri, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar William Asselborn.

