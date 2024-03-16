HMC Launches Ramadan Campaign For Blood And Organ Donations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in co-operation with Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation (ALF), has launched the Ramadan campaign for voluntary blood donation and organ donation for the 11th consecutive year.

Continuing until April 9, the campaign is within the framework of community partnership and the national initiative of ALF with HMC. It is also part of the efforts of ALF to increase awareness about the importance of blood and organ donation and to enhance awareness of the importance of these services for the medical sector and patients.

Rise in number of

donors, transplants

Dr Fadhil noted that in 2023, there was a significant increase in the number of organ donors and transplants in the country.“We had performed 82 kidney transplants, 11 liver transplants, and three lung transplants in 2023,” said Dr Fadhil. The organ donor registry in the country has about 530,000 registered donors.“This represents nearly 25% of the adult population in Qatar. The organ donor registry has more than 100 nationalities," he added.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani emphasised that this campaign represents a national duty stemming from the objectives of ALF and its well-established leadership role in sponsoring humanitarian and social events. This includes supporting field campaigns to provide blood and organs, as well as participating in raising community awareness about this human aspect and promoting the importance of donation.Abdul Latif al-Yafei, general manager of Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, stated that the continuity of launching the blood and organ donation campaign since 2013 until now is a clear evidence of the success of the campaign through the distinguished partnership between ALF and HMC.Nayef al-Shamari, executive director of Media Department at HMC said: "The continuous success of the annual blood and organ donation campaign confirms the significant awareness among the public to support and enrich the blood bank inventory, as well as their willingness to register in the organ donor registries. We thank all our supporters in this campaign and hope that it contributes to spreading the culture of donating the gift of life through blood or organs."The campaign has achieved notable success in the past years, attracting a large number of blood donors and organ donors. The Blood Donation Centre and the Qatar Organ Donation Centre (HIBA) activate their respective plans to organise field campaigns and leverage Ramadan events held throughout the holy month, in major commercial centres, cultural, social, and youth centres with high public attendance.Launching the organ donation campaign during the blessed month of Ramadan is part of the national campaign executed by HIBA, continuing throughout the year. This campaign targets various locations in Doha and other cities to attract organ donors among citizens and residents, under the National Organ Transplant Program supervised by HMC.Dr Riadh Fadhil, director of HIBA confirmed that booths are being provided by the national organ donation campaign at seven shopping centres. These booths are currently being set up and are scheduled to open during the month of Ramadan.“During the campaign medical, nursing, and administrative staff of the Hiba centre's awareness booth interact with members of the public to explain the center's vision, mission, and objectives. Inquiries from the public regarding organ donation and how crucial it is to saving lives are answered by the medical team. Registration for organ donation is also facilitated for those who wish to join, and donors can receive their donor card on the spot,” Dr Fadhil added.