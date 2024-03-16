Prime Minister Of The Kingdom Of Belgium Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo arrived Saturday in Doha on a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Doha International Airport by Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Belgium HE Khalid bin Fahad Al Hajri, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the State of Qatar HE William Asselborn.