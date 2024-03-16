Prime Minister Meets Belgian Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of economy, energy and mutual investment.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasizing the need to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip without obstacles.