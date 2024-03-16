Indian Navy Establishes Link With Cargo Ship Ruen's Crew After Thwarting Somali Pirates' Hijacking Attempt

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Hours after the Indian Navy foiled Somali pirates' attempt to hijack ships by intercepting their vessel on the high seas off the east coast of Somalia, the Indian Navy established communication with the crew of the merchant vessel ex-MV Ruen the details, Indian Navy officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI, that they have established communication with the crew of the merchant vessel, where the 15-plus crew is from Bulgaria, Angola, and Myanmar per inputs from the crew, there are around 25 pirates on board the merchant vessel who could have been using it as the mother ship for carrying out piracy in nearby areas.
Meanwhile, the pirates fired at the Indian Navy, and the operation by Indian commandoes is on, the pirates had sailed out on board a ship that was hijacked around three months ago READ Indian Navy thwarts Somali Pirates' Hijacking Attempt; intercepts ex-MV Ruen | Watch VideoA tweet by an Indian Navy spokesperson stated,“The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on #14Dec 23, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of #piracy on high seas.\"\"The vessel was intercepted by the #IndianNavy warship on #15Mar. The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions iaw international law, in self-defence & to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat to shipping and seafarers,\" it added Indian Navy had called upon the pirates aboard the vessel to to surrender immediately and release any civilians they may be holding against their will maintain maritime security and ensure the safety of seafarers navigating through these perilous waters, the Indian Navy's actions serve as a testament to India's resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws February too, the Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued anti-piracy operations in the region. Before that, in January, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra had thwarted the piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel, Al Naeemi sailing off the East Coast of Somalia and successfully rescued 19 Pakistani nationals.(With inputs from ANI, and PTI)
