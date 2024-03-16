Pakistan Army Camp Attacked In North Waziristan: Several High-Ranking Officers Killed, Videos Surface (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating suicide attack rocked a Pakistan Army camp located in Mir Ali of Khaddi area, North Waziristan, on Saturday leaving a trail of destruction and claiming the lives of several high-ranking military personnel, including

Lt. Col. Kashif and Captain Ahmed Shaheed. According to reports, at least 21 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the attack, with many others sustaining severe injuries. Apart from Lt. Col. Kashif and Captain Ahmed Shaheed, reports added that two Majors also lost their lives in the incident.

The attack stands out as the deadliest explosion in the past two decades of North Waziristan's history of terrorism, serving as a somber reminder of the region's unstable security conditions.

The attack has elicited widespread condemnation, prompting calls for enhanced measures to prevent such senseless acts of violence in the future. Several videos of the attack went viral on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

The suicide attack comes a week after ten terrorists were killed in two separate operations by security forces in North Waziristan district.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan has repeatedly asked the interim Afghan government to“ensure effective border management” on their side.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.