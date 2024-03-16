'I Was Shaking From Fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Battling Insecurities Before 'Oo Antava' Shoot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her captivating performances, recently made headlines with her appearance in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' with the song 'Oo Antava'. In a candid interview, Samantha revealed the challenges she faced while shooting the track, admitting it was uncomfortable and difficult for her as an actor.

Reflecting on her experience, Samantha confessed to battling insecurities, feeling inadequate compared to others. 'I have always operated from a space of 'I'm not good enough, I don't feel pretty, I don't look like the other girls,'' she shared. The actress recalled her initial fear during the first shot of 'Oo Antava', where she struggled to maintain her composure due to nerves.

Despite her lack of confidence, Samantha chose to embrace the challenge of 'Oo Antava' to explore new territory. 'I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge,' she expressed. Samantha emphasized the importance of moving past societal judgments and empowering women to embrace their desire to look good while excelling in various fields.

However, Samantha clarified that she wouldn't pursue similar dance numbers in the future. 'No, I don't see the challenge in it anymore,' she asserted, signaling a shift in her priorities.

Currently, the filming for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is in progress, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, slated for release on August 15. Meanwhile, Samantha's latest appearance was in 'Kushi,' a romantic drama alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects include the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel,' co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Raj and DK.