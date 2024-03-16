Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Of India Implements 'Vote From Home' For Elderly People

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) addressed a press conference and announced the polling dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha poll will be held in 7 phases, starting from April 19. Around 96.8 crore people are eligible to vote in the next elections at more than 12 lakh polling places.



To ensure inclusion and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has implemented home voting facilities for people aged 85 and up, as well as voters with a 40% disability or higher. The polling locations will also provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation to help eligible voters vote.

With this impending electoral process, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in effect nationwide until the election results are officially declared.

He said that the total electors encompass 49.7 crore males, 47.1 crore females, and 48,000 transgender voters this year. He further stated that around 1.8 crore first-time voters have been added to the list. These figures highlight the diverse demographic composition of the electorate participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The tenure of the current Lok Sabha will expire on June 16. The tenures of the assemblies in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha will also conclude in June.

The BJP gained 303 seats in the last parliamentary election, seeking a third straight term, while the Congress received 52. The 2019 elections are critical for the Opposition alliance INDIA, which is striving to end the BJP's reign.