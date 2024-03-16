Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muscle, Money, Misinformation, MCC Violations - EC Highlights 4Ms As Challenges

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday (March 16) shed light on the multifaceted challenges confronting the Election Commission as it gears up for the upcoming electoral process. Kumar delineated these challenges into four primary domains: Money, Muscle, violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and Misinformation.

He succinctly outlined the four-fold challenges encapsulated by the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. These factors pose formidable obstacles to the democratic process, potentially undermining the integrity of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, highlighted the ECI.



However, the ECI affirmed its resolve in its commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral system.

To confront these disruptive challenges, the ECI has implemented comprehensive measures aimed at safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring that the voice of the electorate is accurately represented.

Through proactive initiatives and vigilant oversight, the ECI endeavours

to foster an environment conducive to transparent, inclusive, and credible elections.

ECI affirmed that they will take strict action against people who spread misinformation during the elections. EC urged everyone to verify before sending any kind of information related to the elections.

Ensuring voters' trust is paramount EC said violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators are to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through the SUVIDHA portal.

Rajiv Kumar also said that the EC is impartial, and will take ruthless actions against crackdowns on illicit money, liquor, drugs, and freebies, staying vigilant against disruptive methods.