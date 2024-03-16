Priyanka Chopra Poses With Orry At Mukesh Ambani Holi Party; Pictures Go VIRAL

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous return to Mumbai, gracing a luxury brand event and Ambani's Holi celebration in a stunning blush pink ensemble that offered a contemporary twist to the traditional saree. The actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense, accessorized minimally with a statement necklace and chunky rings, accentuating her look. With a captivating smokey-eye makeup, Priyanka set the bar high for fashion enthusiasts at the event.

During the festivities, Priyanka crossed paths with Orry, who is known for his signature poses with celebrities. Orry's iconic poses weren't limited to Priyanka alone; he also struck poses with Isha Ambani, Sharvari Wagh, Tania Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others, captivating the attention of social media users in his trademark style.

Priyanka's visit to India also includes her daughter Malti Marie Jonas, marking Malti's second trip to the country. Previously, Nick and Priyanka brought her to India for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Priyanka has expressed admiration for her daughter's fearless and spontaneous nature, sharing moments of pride on social media.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the series Citadel alongside Richard Madden, directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. Additionally, she is set to star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in an upcoming project helmed by director Ilya Naishuller.