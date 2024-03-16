Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 97 Crore Voters To Cast Vote; That's More Than Europe's Population

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission has declared the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, marking the commencement of the nation's greatest democratic event. With this announcement, voters across India are once again empowered to shape the country's future through their votes, reinforcing India's status as the world's largest democracy.

Also Read: 'Biggest festival of democracy' is here, says PM Modi after Lok Sabha Election schedule is announced

India's vast electorate surpasses the total population of Europe, a staggering statistic that underscores the nation's democratic magnitude. According to the Election Commission's latest data, the total number of eligible voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stands at a monumental 97 crores. This figure represents a significant increase from the 2019 elections, which witnessed a voter count of over 89 crores.

Breaking down the voter demographics, the Election Commission disclosed that out of the 97 crore voters, approximately 47.1 crores are women and 49.7 crores are men. Additionally, there are 1.82 crore first-time voters gearing up to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

In preparation for the electoral process, the Election Commission announced the deployment of 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across the country. With a robust infrastructure comprising 10.5 lakh polling stations, the commission aims to facilitate seamless voting procedures.

Reflecting on the voter turnout of the previous elections, it was noted that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a record-breaking participation rate of 67%. Notably, the elections saw unprecedented engagement from women voters, marking a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. Anticipating similar enthusiasm, the Election Commission, along with the Government of India, continues to implement awareness programs to ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming elections.

Also Read: From 'don't cross red line' warning to 4Ms, key points made by EC while announcing LS Elections 2024 schedule