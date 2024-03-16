Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Grants ED Custody Remand Of BRS MLC K Kavitha Till March 23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday (March 23) granted custody remand of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) until March 23. The ED had petitioned for a ten-day remand of K Kavitha, citing her involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, an issue intertwined with allegations of money laundering.

K Kavitha's arrest by the ED and transfer to Delhi took place on Friday, setting the stage for further interrogation regarding her purported role in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering probe.

Earlier today, the ED intensified its scrutiny of K Kavitha, accusing her of grave infractions linked to the defunct Delhi excise policy.

The arrest transpired at Kavitha's residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, following which she was presented before Special Judge MK Nagpal.

ED officials said that the weight of evidence, including witness testimonies, incriminating Kavitha in the excise policy money laundering affair. Allegations extend to accusations of tampering with crucial evidence vital to the investigation's progression.

The ED clarified that no commitment had been made, either in court or otherwise, assuring Kavitha immunity from coercive measures. This clarification emerges amidst a backdrop of escalating legal actions against her.

In response to Kavitha's arrest, protests erupted in the Uppal and Malkajgiri areas, spearheaded by BRS leaders and supported by MLAs representing Uppal and Malkajgiri constituencies.