Boiler Explosion In Rewari's Dharuhera, Several Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A boiler explosion at the Lifelong factory in Rewari's Dharuhera left at least 39 workers injured around 5:45 pm on Saturday, according to police reports. One of the injured has been referred to Rohtak PGIMS, while the others are undergoing treatment in various district hospitals. Dr Surender Yadav, civil surgeon, confirmed that several individuals sustained burn injuries and are receiving medical attention.

Emergency services, including fire engines and ambulances, were promptly dispatched to the scene, with police and administrative officials also present to assess the situation. Although the fire has been brought under control, some individuals remain in critical condition.



The police initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion, and those severely injured were transferred to nearby hospitals for specialized treatment.

The incident caused widespread panic among workers, prompting swift action to transport them to hospitals for treatment. The exact cause of the boiler explosion is yet to be determined, as authorities continue their inquiries into the matter.