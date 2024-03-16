Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Terms Kavitha’S Arrest As 'Election Stunt'

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday described the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case as an 'election stunt'.

Revant Reddy alleged that Kavitha's arrest a day before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule was an attempt by the BJP to showcase itself as a champion against corruption, and at the same time gain some sympathy for its 'associate' BRS.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that both the BRS and BJP are resorting to cheap political tactics to damage the prospects of the Congress, as surveys predict the latter winning 12 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the silence of both BRS President and Kavitha's father K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her arrest.

“KCR has not condemned the arrest, while Prime Minister Modi has not justified it. What is the game plan behind their silence,” he asked.

“KCR did not go to Kavitha's residence when the ED officers arrested her. He has not even condemned the arrest. Which father will keep silent when his daughter gets arrested,” he asked.

Revanth Reddy also said that KCR has not even reacted as the BRS chief to the arrest of a party leader.

The Chief Minister criticised the Central government for doing nothing against the KCR government's corruption for 10 years.

He said the Centre did not register a single case against the BRS leaders and even the case in which Kavitha has been arrested is linked to the liquor policy case of the Delhi government, in which she is one of the many accused persons.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was speaking about KCR's corruption in public meetings should explain why he did not act for 10 years.

Revanth Reddy also warned the BRS against its alleged plans to topple his government, saying if the party makes any such attempt, only KCR's family members will be left in the BRS.

“Let the BRS decide the date if it is interested, and we will be ready to do what is required,” he said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the BRS MLAs, who met for the development of their respective constituencies, have expressed their unhappiness with some BRS leaders' claims of toppling his government.

He claimed that these MLAs have assured him of total support in case the BRS makes any attempt to pull down the Congress government in Telangana.

Alleging a nexus between the BRS and BJP, he said the leaders of both parties are speaking in the same tone on the future of his government.

Mentioning that BRS has 39 MLAs and the BJP has eight, he said even if they join hands, they can't pull down his government.

If the two parties are planning to resort to some other tactics, I'm ready to take them on and foil their conspiracy," Revanth Reddy said.