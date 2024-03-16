Bhagwan Mann Pays Obeisance To Bhagat Singh On Completion Of 2 Yrs As Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), March 16 (IANS) On the completion of two years in office, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday paid obeisance at the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and renewed his pledge to further make concerted efforts to cherish the dreams of the legendary martyr by making the state front-runner in every field.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating a hi-tech museum to depict the life of the revolutionary who died at a young age, the Chief Minister said exactly two years ago, he had assumed the charge of office after taking oath on this "sacred land".

He said ever since then, his every action has been aimed at fulfilling the dreams of the iconic martyr who had laid down his life for emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism.

Mann said in line with this philosophy, his government had embarked several pro-people and citizen-centric schemes to give a push to development and ensure the prosperity of its people.

The Chief Minister unequivocally said in the past two years that he had not rested even for a minute and has been making concerted efforts for the progress of the state.

He said the results have started pouring in as due to the efforts of the government, functions of celebration have started taking place in Punjab.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation of the expansion of Verka Milk Plant Mohali at a cost of Rs 325 crore.