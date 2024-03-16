Legends Cricket Trophy: Dominant New York Superstar Strikers Humble Rajasthan Kings

(MENAFN- IANS) Pallekele, March 16 (IANS) The New York Superstar Strikers showcased their dominance with a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Kings in Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 in a thrilling encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the second match of the evening, Kandy Samp Army defeated the Punjab Royals by 6 wickets in an easy run chase.

From the outset, it was evident that the Strikers were determined to assert their dominance. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, captain Yuvraj Singh led his team with precision and tact.

The decision proved fruitful as former Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana delivered a masterclass performance, claiming impressive figures of 3-21 from his allotted 4 overs. Udana's precision and variation rattled the Rajasthan Kings' batting lineup, putting them on the back foot early in the game.

Despite a few promising starts from the Kings' batters, including Hamilton Masakadza, Chaturanga de Silva, and Angelo Perera, the inability to convert those starts into substantial innings proved costly for the team. Peter Trego's late cameo propelled the Kings to a competitive total of 150/5 in their allotted 90 balls.

In response, the Superstar Strikers commenced their run chase with gusto, courtesy of an explosive opening partnership between Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen. Walton's blistering knock of 81 runs off just 29 balls set the tone for the innings, supported by Petersen's contribution of 28 runs.

Despite a brief stutter in the middle overs, skipper Yuvraj Singh provided stability with a quick-fire 22 runs before the Strikers comfortably chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand and 3.5 overs to spare.

The Strikers' clinical performance not only secured them the victory but also propelled them to the top of the team standings with four wins in five games, boasting the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.218.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Kings, with three wins and two losses in five games, find themselves in a respectable position at number three with an NRR of +1.315.

In the subsequent match of the evening, between the Kandy Samp Army and the Punjab Royals, Samp Army emerged victorious in a low-scoring encounter. Despite a valiant effort from Punjab Royals' batsmen, including Tillakaratne Dilshan and Naman Ojha, they could only muster a total of 120/6 in their allotted 90 balls.

Samp Army's disciplined bowling, led by Rahul Sharma's exceptional figures of 3/18, restricted the Royals' scoring opportunities and set the stage for a successful chase.

In pursuit of 121, the in-form Kevin O'Brien once again displayed his batting prowess with a splendid half-century, guiding Samp Army to their third win of the tournament. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, O'Brien's resilient innings ensured a comfortable victory for his team.

Upul Indrasiri was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Royals as the left-arm spinner bagged a couple of wickets but lack of enough runs on the board rendered their bowlers helpless. Samp Army reached home in 12.5 overs and secured another fine win and found themselves at the fifth spot in the standings.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Kings 150/5 in 90 balls (Chaturanga de Silva 39; Isuru Udana 3-21) lost to New York Superstar Strikers 153/3 in 73 balls (Chadwick Walton 81; Shadab Jakati 2-29) by seven wickets.

Punjab Royals 120/6 in 90 balls (Naman Ojha 36; Rahul Sharma 3-18) lost to Kandy Samp Army 125/4 in 77 balls (Kevin O'Brien 58; Upul Indrasiri 2-38) by six wickets.