Rise In Number Of Voters In Maharashtra From 8.85Cr In 2019 To 9.20Cr In March 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) There has been a rise in the number of voters in Maharashtra from 8.85 crore in 2019 to 9.20 crore in March 2024, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam said on Saturday.

The five-phased polling in Maharashtra will start on April 19 for five seats, second phase on April 26 (eight seats), third phase on May 7 (eight seats), fourth phase on May 13 (11 seats) and fifth phase on May 20 (11 seats).

Of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, some pockets of 38 constituencies were identified as "sensitive" due to the illegal movement of liquor and its sale and not because of religious tensions, Chockalingam, who was accompanied by joint CEO Manohar Parkar, told the mediapersons.

He said that the district collectors have been asked to earmark sensitive pockets and take necessary action.

He also noted that adequate measures were taken for free and fair elections in the state.

Chockalingam said that the state is prepared to conduct the polling in 48 seats in five phases.

He added that the Election Commission has announced the five phases taking into account the deployment of security personnel.

He said that the number of voters rose to 9,20,31,070 as of March 15, 2024, against 8,85,61,535 during the 2019 general elections.

Of 9,20,31,070 voters, 4,78,50,789 are males and 4,41,74,722 are females, while 1,78,84,862 new voters from the age group of 18-29 years have been enrolled in Maharashtra.

He urged the voters to cast their votes.

Chockalingam also said that the theft of EVM machines was reported in Pune and the concerned authorities have been taking the necessary action in this regard.

However, he denied tampering with EVM machines that were stolen in Pune.

He reiterated what the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said about the safety and security of EVMs.

To a question on how many names of candidates can be accommodated in one EVM, he said that there is a provision of 400 names, adding that if the number of candidates increases, the voters can cast their votes on a ballot paper.

He recalled there were incidents in the past when the Election Commission had allowed voting on ballot papers.

The CEO's response is considered crucial as pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced that up to 1,000 candidates will be fielded in various constituencies in Maharashtra to checkmate the MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.