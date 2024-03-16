DGP J&K, 16 Corps GOC Preside Over High-Level Security Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 16 (IANS) J&K's Director General of Police R.R. Swain and 16 Corps Commander, Lt. Gen Navin Sachdeva, on Saturday jointly presided over a high-level meeting and reviewed the security of the Jammu region keeping in view, among other things, the forthcoming parliamentary elections, officials said.

"A wide range of security challenges facing the region were discussed in detail. Keeping in view the different strengths and expertise of different agencies and forces, coordination modules and action plans were drawn for execution," a police statement said.

"DGP J&K Swain and Lt Gen Sachdeva deeply appreciated the high level of synergy between forces and agencies and each suggested many steps to consolidate and take it to a different level," it added.