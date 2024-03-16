LFW X FDCI: Model Takes A Tumble At Gauri & Nainika’S Show, Audience Cheers For Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) A model took a tumble at a show by designer Gauri & Nainika on the fourth day of the fashion week on Saturday.

Gauri & Nanika, whose design speaks volumes about luxury, timeless feminity and romance, were showcasing a collection in collaboration with a refrigerator brand where Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was the showstopper.

While they showcased down outfits such as gowns, and dresses in cotton, velvet, chiffon, and raw silk embedded with sparkling crystal embroidery, a model wearing a black jumpsuit with flared bottoms had a bit of an accident on the runway as the outfit got stuck to her stillstoes.

As she got up with confidence and completed the walk, the audience present at the runway clapped and cheered for her.

Then came Taapsee looking regal in a black floor-sweeping gown and sauntered on the runway on opera music.

Talking about the collection, the designer duo told reporters:“Our brand is all about colour. We love working with different vibrant colour tones. The collection was very luxurious and very romantic that is very true to our brand. That's why we had the Oprah music and drama with the choreography.”

Taapsee said:“I have known Gauri and Nainika since I ever gotten to know about fashion. I have worn their creations so many times at various events and appearances.... I wanted to just seize this opportunity because this combination is very very rare. I am glad that I got to walk for them.