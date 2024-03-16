LS Polls: 3-Phased Voting In Assam, Single Phase In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 16 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced a three-phased polling schedule in Assam and a single-phased one in Meghalaya for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Assam will witness the first phase of polling on April 19, while the second phase is scheduled to be held on April 26 and the third on May 7.

Earlier, the Assam government had requested a schedule before the mid-April Bihu festival in the state.

In the first phase, polling would be held in five seats -- Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

The polling in the second phase is scheduled to be held in Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Darang-Udalguri and Nagaon on April 26, while polling in the third phase will take place in Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar seats.

In Meghalaya, the polling will be held in a single phase on April 19 in two Parliamentary constituencies.

The general election will begin in the country on April 19.

In 2019, Lok Sabha polls were conducted in Assam on April 11, April 18 and April 23.