OPS Writes To ECI Claiming ‘Two Leaves’ Symbol, Leaves AIADMK In A Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 16 (IANS) O. Panneerselvam, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who has been expelled from the AIADMK, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) claiming the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the party.

OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, has already entered into an electoral alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The senior leader is now expecting a favourable decision from the ECI about allocating the 'Two Leaves' symbol to his group.

In his letter to the ECI, OPS requested the poll panel for permission to sign Form A and Form B to authenticate the party candidates and to allocate the 'Two Leaves' symbol to his group.

According to sources close to OPS, the former Chief Minister told the ECI about the several civil suits pending before the Madras High Court regarding the 'Two Leaves' symbol.

OPS also told the poll panel that he was the coordinator of the AIADMK, and even now court cases are pending regarding his expulsion (from the AIADMK) and hence the Commission should consider his request.

He also claimed that the party's general council meeting held on July 11, 2022, was 'illegal' and against the party by-law.

“Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his faction have created confusion in the party. They convened an illegal general council meeting on July 11, 2022, and passed several illegal resolutions. Thus he got himself elected to the post of AIADMK General Secretary. Several civil suits are pending before various courts," OPS said in his petition.

He added that to date, no final verdict has been given by the civil courts about the resolutions, and the consequent election to the post of General Secretary.

OPS in his petition also said that he and Palaniswami were elected as the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator, respectively, as per the by-laws of the party during the AIADMK elections on December 6, 2021, for a tenure of five years till December 6, 2026.

Palaniswami relinquished his post as Joint Coordinator unilaterally on June 28, 2022, which has been communicated to the poll panel, OPS said.

The senior politician also informed the Commission that as things stand now, he remains the Coordinator of the party, a post which the Election Commission has approved.