LS Polls: Confident Of Getting BJP Ticket From Belagavi, Says Ex-K'taka CM Jagadish Shettar

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday said that he is confident of getting a BJP ticket to contest from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat.

“The third list may be released on Sunday. I am confident that my name will be officially announced tomorrow. I have given my consent to contest from the Belagavi MP seat,” he told media persons.

Shettar had quit BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in assembly polls. He joined Congress and went on to become MLC. However, he re-joined the BJP recently.

The BJP is contemplating other options in the backdrop of Congress trying to rope in Mrunal Hebbalkar, son of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Shettar was aspiring for Dharwad or Haveri MP seats, though promised while returning to BJP, the party is now considering winnability. Shettar had attacked the National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh alleging that he is finishing off Lingayat leadership in the state.

Sources said that Santhosh is now working against Shettar.

Mangala Angadi sitting BJP MP, the wife of late former Union Minister Suresh Angadi is hopeful of getting a ticket for one of the daughters. Besides, Belagavi BJP workers are demanding the ticket for local leadership.