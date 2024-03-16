Deadly Attack In North Waziristan Claims Lives Of 7 Soldiers

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, a tragic incident unfolded as terrorists launched a brazen attack on the FC compound, resulting in the loss of 7 soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain. Additionally, 6 terrorists were neutralized during the subsequent clearance operation.

According to the Pakistan Army's Public Relations Department (ISPR), the assailants targeted a security checkpost in Mir Ali, employing a vehicle laden with explosives.

The attackers rammed the vehicle into the checkpost, triggering a series of suicide bombings. The intensity of the blasts caused a portion of the building to collapse, claiming the lives of 5 individuals.

Also Read: Shopping Shenanigans: A Tailor's Tale Unveiled During Eid Preparations

Following the suicide assaults, a swift clearance operation was initiated under the command of Lt. Col. Kashif. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, all 6 terrorists were successfully eliminated. However, tragically, Lt. Col. Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar lost their lives during the intense firefight.

Lt. Col. Kashif, aged 39, hailed from Karachi, while 23-year-old Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar belonged to Talagang, as confirmed by ISPR. Among the other fallen heroes were Havaldar Sabir, Naik Khursheed, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja, and Sepoy Sajjad, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.