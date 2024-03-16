Georgian Prime Minister: Partnership And Friendship Between Our Countries Hold Significant Importance On Global Stage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The partnership and friendship between our countries are also
very pivotal in the global context,” Prime Minister of Georgia
Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with President
Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The Georgian Prime Minister emphasized importance of focusing on
peace initiatives, adding that Georgia strives to contribute to
regional stability to the best of its abilities and will continue
to do so in the future.
“We have jointly initiated several projects of strategic
significance and have ambitious plans for the future,” Irakli
Kobakhidze added.
