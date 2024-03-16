Georgian Prime Minister: Partnership And Friendship Between Our Countries Hold Significant Importance On Global Stage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The partnership and friendship between our countries are also very pivotal in the global context,” Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The Georgian Prime Minister emphasized importance of focusing on peace initiatives, adding that Georgia strives to contribute to regional stability to the best of its abilities and will continue to do so in the future.

“We have jointly initiated several projects of strategic significance and have ambitious plans for the future,” Irakli Kobakhidze added.