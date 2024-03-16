President: Both Georgia And Azerbaijan Possess Significant Renewable Energy Potential

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are also working on new projects, and one of them is a green
energy project,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press
conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with other
countries, have initiated the implementation of a very major and
large-scale project, the head of state said:“I believe that
successful projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will
serve as exemplars for green energy projects, which will, in turn,
be executed with equal success. This is in great demand as well.
Both Georgia and Azerbaijan possess significant renewable energy
potential."
