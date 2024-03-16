               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Both Georgia And Azerbaijan Possess Significant Renewable Energy Potential


3/16/2024 10:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are also working on new projects, and one of them is a green energy project,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan and Georgia, along with other countries, have initiated the implementation of a very major and large-scale project, the head of state said:“I believe that successful projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will serve as exemplars for green energy projects, which will, in turn, be executed with equal success. This is in great demand as well. Both Georgia and Azerbaijan possess significant renewable energy potential."

