Uzbekistan, JICA Investigate Collaboration Opportunities In Diverse Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency)
have engaged in discussions regarding potential areas for bilateral
collaboration, encompassing irrigation, agriculture, energy, and
social development, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan disclosed that
these matters were deliberated during a meeting between Bobur
Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and
a delegation headed by Bito Yoshibumi, the leader of JICA's
representation in Uzbekistan.
Moreover, they explored additional potential avenues for
cooperation, including initiatives related to the "green" economy,
investments in human capital, and public-private partnership
endeavors in various sectors.
The parties also explored the feasibility of accessing technical
assistance from JICA to bolster industrial policy and study
international best practices.
Concluding the meeting, they expressed their willingness to
sustain active dialogue within the established areas of
cooperation.
JICA, established in 1974, is a non-profit organization
dedicated to supporting the development of other countries through
technical cooperation and the exchange of expertise. It
collaborates with over 160 nations, offering assistance in diverse
fields such as education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation,
infrastructure, and human resource development in partner
countries.
