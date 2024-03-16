Uzbekistan, JICA Investigate Collaboration Opportunities In Diverse Fields

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) have engaged in discussions regarding potential areas for bilateral collaboration, encompassing irrigation, agriculture, energy, and social development, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan disclosed that these matters were deliberated during a meeting between Bobur Khodjaev, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and a delegation headed by Bito Yoshibumi, the leader of JICA's representation in Uzbekistan.

Moreover, they explored additional potential avenues for cooperation, including initiatives related to the "green" economy, investments in human capital, and public-private partnership endeavors in various sectors.

The parties also explored the feasibility of accessing technical assistance from JICA to bolster industrial policy and study international best practices.

Concluding the meeting, they expressed their willingness to sustain active dialogue within the established areas of cooperation.

JICA, established in 1974, is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the development of other countries through technical cooperation and the exchange of expertise. It collaborates with over 160 nations, offering assistance in diverse fields such as education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, and human resource development in partner countries.