Azerbaijani FM Moots Issues Arising From COP29 With UNDP Administrator

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed
issues arising from the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
with UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, who
is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports, citing a source in the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The source said that the meeting between Bayramov and Steiner
also discussed the agenda of cooperation within the UNDP, current
perspectives, and the regional situation in the post-conflict
period.
"Bayramov, speaking about the positive results of long-term
cooperation between the UNDP and Azerbaijan, emphasized the
importance of continuing the existing partnership.
The minister mentioned that in addition to completing the
required organizational steps, our nation is actively participating
in meaningful negotiating procedures with different parties in
order to successfully chair COP29. This pertains to the preparatory
work for the conference.
Speaking of the post-conflict reconstruction and peace-building
initiatives that our nation undertook, the minister pointed out
that the lives and health of our people, as well as the ongoing
reconstruction efforts, are in danger due to Armenia's widespread
mining of our territories and its refusal to provide information
about areas that have been mined. It was stressed how important it
is to organize global mining activities.
Steiner noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated excellent growth,
and that the UNDP places a high priority on tackling the threat
posed by mines, including talks about potential initiatives in this
regard.
In addition, Steiner expressed his admiration for Azerbaijan's
stance and strategy as the chair of COP29-a nation well-known for
its abundance of hydrocarbon resources-and expressed his wishes for
the country's success in this role.
Other topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the
meeting," the source added.
To note, the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
