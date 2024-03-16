Azerbaijani FM Moots Issues Arising From COP29 With UNDP Administrator

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed issues arising from the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) with UN Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports, citing a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The source said that the meeting between Bayramov and Steiner also discussed the agenda of cooperation within the UNDP, current perspectives, and the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

"Bayramov, speaking about the positive results of long-term cooperation between the UNDP and Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of continuing the existing partnership.

The minister mentioned that in addition to completing the required organizational steps, our nation is actively participating in meaningful negotiating procedures with different parties in order to successfully chair COP29. This pertains to the preparatory work for the conference.

Speaking of the post-conflict reconstruction and peace-building initiatives that our nation undertook, the minister pointed out that the lives and health of our people, as well as the ongoing reconstruction efforts, are in danger due to Armenia's widespread mining of our territories and its refusal to provide information about areas that have been mined. It was stressed how important it is to organize global mining activities.

Steiner noted that Azerbaijan has demonstrated excellent growth, and that the UNDP places a high priority on tackling the threat posed by mines, including talks about potential initiatives in this regard.

In addition, Steiner expressed his admiration for Azerbaijan's stance and strategy as the chair of COP29-a nation well-known for its abundance of hydrocarbon resources-and expressed his wishes for the country's success in this role.

Other topics of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting," the source added.

To note, the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.