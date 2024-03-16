               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President: Our Energy Projects Will Continue To Ensure Energy Security Of Many Countries


3/16/2024 10:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are well aware of the dynamics of the global energy markets. It's evident that the demand for Azerbaijani gas will continue to rise each year in the European continent,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s resources, financial capabilities, reliable friends like Georgia, and extensive transit opportunities, the head of state noted: "In such a scenario, our energy projects will play a pivotal role in ensuring the energy security of numerous countries. Georgia and Azerbaijan stand as reliable partners in this endeavor."

MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search