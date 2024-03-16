President: Our Energy Projects Will Continue To Ensure Energy Security Of Many Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are well aware of the dynamics of the global energy markets.
It's evident that the demand for Azerbaijani gas will continue to
rise each year in the European continent,” President Ilham Aliyev
said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia
Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
Highlighting Azerbaijan`s resources, financial capabilities,
reliable friends like Georgia, and extensive transit opportunities,
the head of state noted: "In such a scenario, our energy projects
will play a pivotal role in ensuring the energy security of
numerous countries. Georgia and Azerbaijan stand as reliable
partners in this endeavor."
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.