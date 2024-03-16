Russian Drones Attack Civilians In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is attacking the civilian population of the Kherson region with drones, wounding people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, in Beryslav, the Russian army dropped an explosive device from a drone on a 71-year-old man while he was on the street," the post said.

The victim suffered mine blast and leg injuries. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Late on March 15, the occupiers dropped six explosives from drones on the village of Lvove in the Tiahynka community.

A local resident sustained minor injuries. Doctors treated her on the spot.