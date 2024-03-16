Defense Forces Destroy 2 Enemy Ammo Depots, 11 Armoured Vehicles In Ukraine's South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces of Ukraine eliminated 117 occupiers, one Murom-M video surveillance system, 11 armoured vehicles, two field ammunition storage points and one enemy fuel depot in the country's south.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram .



“The defense forces continue to strike enemy locations, firing positions and rear areas. Over the course of the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had lost: 117 occupiers; 1 tank; 2 cannons; 5 mortars; 1 portable EW system; 1 Murom-M video surveillance system; 11 armoured vehicles,” the report says.

In addition, two filed ammunition storage points and one fuel depot.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's losses in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 16 March 2024 amounted to about 429,580 troops, including 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.