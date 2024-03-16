Ukraine To Attract More Than EUR 38B For Reconstruction Over Next Four Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024-2027, under the Ukraine Facility programme, Ukraine expects to receive more than EUR 38 billion in direct budgetary funding from the European Union to be used for reconstruction.

This was stated by Maryna Denysiuk, Senior Project Manager at the Recovery and Reforms Delivery Office under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, during a media conference on Ukraine's recovery.

"Over the next four years, our goal is to attract over EUR 38 billion from the EU to support the Ukrainian budget for infrastructure rebuilding and economic development. The total support for this period will be EUR 50 billion, including investments and international technical assistance," she added.

According to Denysiuk, Ukraine has already received confirmation of funding for March-April 2024 under the Bridge financing mechanism. This instrument allows Ukraine to receive the first proceeds under the Ukraine Facility program in a shorter period, even before the official launch of the initiative.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of the communication strategy that helped us achieve the desired result. We cooperate with the Western audience, which is financing the reconstruction, but also with the domestic audience to explain all the general processes that are taking place at the national level,” the expert noted.

At the conference, it was also stressed that the recovery processes have a regional dimension and are focused on the regions.

As previously reported, in March, Ukraine will receive the first tranche of the Ukraine Facility program totaling EUR 4.5 billion. The second tranche, worth EUR 1.5 billion, will be disbursed in April.