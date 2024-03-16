Qatar Welcomes UN Islamophobia Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 16 (KUNA) -- Qatar welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adoption of a resolution on fighting Islamophobia and appointing a UN envoy on the matter.

In a statement on Saturday, Qatari Foreign Ministry called for adopting a plan to resolve the main reasons behind the spread of Islamophobia. It also called for international cooperation to end Islam hatred and all kinds of extremism.

The ministry affirmed Qatar's support for spreading values of tolerance, as well as achieving peace and stability through dialogue.

Yesterday, 115 countries voted for the draft resolution presented by Pakistan, representing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), 44 countries refrained from voting, while none has voted against it. (end)

