Multiple Suicide Attacks Kill 7 Soldiers, 6 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 16 (KUNA) -- At least seven soldiers of Pakistan army, including two officers, were killed on Saturday during multiple suicide attacks on a security checkpost in tribal district of Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military.

Six militants attacked a security forces' post in Mir Ali area of KPKآ's North Waziristan district. The troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion but the militants rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, leaving five soldiers dead, the army said in a statement.

During the conduct of the ensuing clearance operation the troops effectively engaged and killed all the six militants. During intense exchange of fire two senior officers, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, who were leading the troops, were killed, it added.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militant present in the area, it said, reaffirming commitment to wiping out the menace of terrorism from the country.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

