Army Chief Inspects Gaza-Bound Aid Aircraft

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti Saturday checked on Jordanian aid aircraft heading to the Gaza Strip.Among aircraft prepared for today's airdrops was a military plane from Germany, which is participating for the first time as "a qualitative addition" in the Jordan-led mission to deliver aid from the air to hunger-stricken people in Gaza.In remarks during the inspection at King Abdullah II Air Base, Huneiti stressed the need to rally for continued international humanitarian aid to Gazas, who face severe food shortages amid the ongoing Israeli war on the besieged enclave.He hailed the high morale of the Jordan Armed Forces' personnel, voicing his admiration for their efforts to provide assistance to the people of Gaza.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met with the base's officers, and conveyed to them the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressing his pride in the "distinguished level, efficiency and professionalism" the Armed Forces have reached in performing their tasks and duties.