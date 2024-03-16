Qatar Welcomes Appointing UN Special Envoy To Combat Islamophobia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on the measures of condemning anti-Muslim violence, calling for action against religious Intolerance and creating a senior United Nations position dedicated to combating Islamophobia.

The State of Qatar affirmed that it is hopeful about the contribution this step will generate to preventing the rising hate speech and Islamophobia across the globe.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's advocacy for adopting an overarching approach that addresses the root causes of Islamophobia, stressing the importance of synergistic efforts at all levels to condemn anti-Muslim violence and eliminate bigotry with its all forms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the State of Qatar's full support for tolerance values and keenness to lay the foundations of international security and peace through dialogue, understanding and peaceful co-existence between nations.