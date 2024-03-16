Kharge Announces Hissedari, Shramik Nyay Guarantees In TN

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced 'Hissedari' and 'Shramik Nyay Guarantees' in Bengaluru.

He said that Congress guarantees a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census and the party will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backwards.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that through the course of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Yatra, the Congress has announced 15 guarantees for Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay and Mahila Nyay.

“The main objective of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is Nyay for all Indians – Samajik Nyay, Arthik Nyay and Rajneetik Nyay. Today we will be announcing another 5 guarantees each for Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay,” he said.

He said that since its inception, the Congress party has consistently championed the rights of labourers and workers. Congress has enacted numerous laws aimed at ensuring fair wages, social security and improving conditions for workers, including the Industrial Disputes Act, Factories Act, Minimum Wages Act, ESI Act, EPF Act, and others.

However, over the past decade, we have witnessed the BJP government weakening these laws and policies designed to protect the labourers and workers. Minimum wages have remained stagnant, and MGNREGA workers often face delays in receiving their payments. The condition of workers has deteriorated nationwide, as can be seen by the Modi government's dilution of progressive provisions through the new Labour Codes.

Keeping all these issues in mind, the Congress is going to announce Shramik Nyay Guarantee which has five important announcements:“Firstly, the Congress guarantees a Right to Health law that will provide universal healthcare, including free medicines, treatment, essential diagnostics, rehabilitative and palliative care, and surgery. Second, the Congress guarantees a national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, which will also be the minimum for all MGNREGS workers nationally.

“Third, Congress will bring an employment guarantee act for urban areas, with a focus on building public infrastructure, making cities resilient to climate change, and bridging gaps in social services.

“Fourth, the Congress guarantees comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance.

“The Congress guarantees a comprehensive review of the anti-worker labour codes passed by the Modi government, and to make suitable amendments to strengthen the rights of labour,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He said that Congress will stop contractual employment in core government functions. Contract labour will be employment as the last resort only, requiring clear justification and protection for the rights of workers. Contract employment in the private sector will be required to meet minimum standards of social security.

“The last and the fifth Nyay is Hissedari Nyay Guarantee which is of utmost importance. The Congress guarantees a comprehensive social, economic, and caste census that will survey the population, the social and economic status, and the share in national wealth, and representation in institutions of governance of all castes and communities - to revolutionise India's affirmative action policy,” he said.

The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, Kharge said.

He said that Congress will also revive the Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes and the Tribal Sub-plan, and make it enforceable by law, as done by Congress governments in some states.

The SC plan and ST sub-plan ensures that a percentage of the Budget is dedicated to SCs and STs, equal to their percentage in the population. It was introduced by Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the late 1970s but abolished in 2014 by the BJP government, Kharge stated.

He said that the Congress will also guarantee protection for Adivasi forest rights.

“The Congress guarantees to resolve all pending Forest Rights Act claims within 1 year and establish a transparent process to review rejected claims in 6 months. The Congress will also extend MSP guarantee to Minor Forest Produce and withdraw all anti-tribal amendments to the Forest Conservation Amendment Act and Land Acquisition Act,” he said.

“When our government is elected, we will ensure the fulfilment of all five guarantees within a specified timeframe. We stand by every promise that we have made. Our track record in states like Karnataka and Telangana speaks for itself,” Kharge stated.