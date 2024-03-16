Delhi Man, Wanted In Murder Case, Nabbed After 15 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A murder accused, absconding for the last 15 years, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from his hideout in Bihar's Buxar, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sanjay Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Amit Kaushik said that information was received about Singh's location.

"Acting swiftly on the information, the team apprehended Singh, from a relative's house in a village in Buxar, Bihar," he said.

The DCP said that he had started to work as a salesman at a petrol pump in the Anand Vihar area in 2008.

On September 30, 2009, a quarrel broke out between petrol pump employees, including Singh, and Himanshu and his friends. "In the quarrel, Himanshu was shot dead by the accused persons. Six, including the petrol pump owner, were arrested in the case while Singh cunningly evaded arrest by fleeing from Delhi," he said.

The charge sheet in the case was filed in the case by local police and the accused convicted in 2014