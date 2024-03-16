Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll From Israeli War Rises To 31,553

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 16 (Petra) -- Israeli forces killed 63 Palestinians and injured 112 in new massacres in the last 24 hours, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.In its daily update of casualties in the war, now in its 162nd day, the ministry said the latest fatalities raised the death toll to 31,553 and the number of injured to 73,546.Many people were trapped under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes, or on the roads and out of reach of paramedics and civil defense crews, it added.