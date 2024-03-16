5 Aid Airdrops In Northern Gaza By JAF, Other Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 16 (Petra) -- As part of Jordan's efforts to support the steadfastness of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and ease the impact of the raging Israeli war, Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) Saturday carried out five airdrops of medical and food aid, with the participation of Arab and friendly countries.Two C130 aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force took part in the airdrops, targeting sites in northern Gaza, one of which dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital, Gaza/77.Two aircraft from Egypt and the United States also took part in the operation, along with one from Germany, which participated with JAF for the first time.The airdrops of Jordanian aid was in cooperation with the Sultanate of Brunei and was a reaffirmation of the Kingdom's pledge to provide assistance in all circumstances.JAF reiterated it is continuing to send humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge from Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops or aid convoys.Jordan is working to unify international efforts to deliver more aid to the people of Gaza to help them face the current conditions, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.