Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Occupation Jail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 16 (KUNA) -- Palestinian detainee, Jumaa Abu Ghanima from Negev region in occupied Palestinian territories, has died while in Israeli occupation jail, Palestinian Detainees and Ex-detainees' Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said.

Abu-Ghanima, 26, was arrested and imprisoned last December for resisting Israeli occupation forces. He was transferred to a hospital for urgent medical attention but died five days later.

The number of Palestinian prisoners who died from torture and medical negligence in Israeli camps and prisons since October 7 has risen to 13.

The total number of Palestinians imprisoned by the Israeli occupation forces surpassed 9,100, including 3,558 administrative detainees. (end)

