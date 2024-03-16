Ukrainian Forces Say Russians Continue To Use Tactical Aircraft Near Robotyne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continued to use tactical aircraft near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, in the past 24 hours, with the enemy making seven unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions.

The press service of the Southern Defense Forces said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Daily counter-battery fighting continues in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces. The enemy does not give up his intention to drive our units out of their positions," the post reads.

Having suffered significant irreversible and sanitary losses, the enemy retreated to their original positions.

The Ukrainian military carries out comprehensive measures to maintain and strengthen its positions.

"The occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance even in difficult weather conditions, putting pressure with artillery fire and using a large number of strike drones of different types. The enemy continued to use tactical aircraft against Robotyne and launched two glide bombs," the Southern Defense Forces said.