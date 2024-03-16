President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Always Supported Each Other`S Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have always made statements supporting each other's
sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and
supported each other during voting in relevant international
organizations. Subsequently, this support will continue,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister
of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
