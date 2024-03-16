Second Day Of AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament In Artistic Gymnastics Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics competitions has commenced at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.

The tournament includes competitions in three age categories: pre-juniors, juniors, and adult gymnasts.

On this day, qualifying competitions are underway, with male gymnasts showcasing exercises on the pommel horse, horizontal bars, and vault, while female gymnasts are presenting floor and beam exercises.

The outcomes of the gymnasts' performances in two qualifications on this day will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and team competitions.

The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is being held at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 15 to 17, featuring nearly 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.