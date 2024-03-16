Second Day Of AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament In Artistic Gymnastics Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in
Artistic Gymnastics competitions has commenced at the National
Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azernews reports.
The tournament includes competitions in three age categories:
pre-juniors, juniors, and adult gymnasts.
On this day, qualifying competitions are underway, with male
gymnasts showcasing exercises on the pommel horse, horizontal bars,
and vault, while female gymnasts are presenting floor and beam
exercises.
The outcomes of the gymnasts' performances in two qualifications
on this day will determine the winners and medalists in the
all-around and team competitions.
The AGF Trophy International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament is
being held at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena from March 15 to 17,
featuring nearly 90 athletes representing Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran,
Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.
